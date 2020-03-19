Scum of the earth - as criminals try to cash in on the pandemic, and people’s fears!

East Dunbartonshire Council are warning residents to be on their guard over the latest scam to hit the area.

Criminals masquerading as being representatives from the Red Cross are offering coronavirus tests. The Red Cross DO NOT participate in this activity.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Red Cross, please ask to see identification and, if you have any concerns, contact the police.

If you are approached or are aware of this activity going on in your area call Police Scotland on 101 or 999 if you feel you are in danger.