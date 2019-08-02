Special free health and wellbeing event at Huntershill Hub, Bishopbriggs

A special health and wellbeing event takes place at Huntershill Sports Hub at Bishopbriggs on Tuesday, August 6.

Auchinairn GP Laura Coia has helped organise the event from 10am-4pm in conjunction with East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

There will be a variety of information stalls, activities and workshops to support people of all ages to improve their health and wellbeing.

Laura said: “The event is open to everyone and we would love as many people as possible to come along.

“Everything is free to access on the day. The aim is to improve wellbeing in the local area and we have lots of activities for kids and adults as well as information on local services”.