Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP urges flu jab take up this winter

Local SNP MSP Rona Mackay has urged parents to “trust the facts” and make sure their child is vaccinated for flu this winter.

This week, the Scottish Government has launched its annual national flu vaccination programme – with a focus on people with health conditions and children aged two to five years.

Every year thousands of children are hospitalised with flu. Even healthy children can become seriously ill from it. Protecting children can also stop the virus from spreading to family, friends and others.

To date more than 1.6 million doses of the nasal vaccine have been given to two to 11 year olds as part of the Scottish childhood immunisation programme. But more parents and carers are being urged to take up the offer.

Everyone aged 65 and over, pregnant women and people at most risk of serious illness are offered the flu vaccination on the NHS.

Ms Mackay said: “Getting your children vaccinated is free and only takes a few minutes – but it helps to protect against the flu bug for around a year.

“The flu is no joke. There’s plenty of misinformation about vaccines online – but it’s important that parents in trust the facts.

“Staff at NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde are doing a tremendous job with a tough time of year ahead.”