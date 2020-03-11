Suzie gearing up to conquer summit special for Beatson

From Kirkintilloch to Kilimanjaro – are you ready to help an inspirational mum scale new heights for a fantastic cause?

Suzanne Storrie – aka fitness instructor Suzie Wong – has joined forces with Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre to hold the Big Beatson Bash on Wednesday, March 25.

The day of fundraising for the Beatson Cancer Charity will include Suzie taking on the Climb Kilimanjaro Challenge – using The Gym’s StairMaster to ascend an eye-watering 5,895 metres (around 19,340 feet).

There will also be a coffee morning, home baking, prize raffle/tombola, free fitness classes and more.

Suzie’s ‘ascent’ of Kilimanjaro – the highest mountain in Africa – is part of a mammoth fundraising push to complete 40 challenges in the run-up to her 40th birthday.

The mum-of-two decided to raise money for the Beatson after receiving life-saving treatment at the world-renowned facility. April will mark eight years since she got the all-clear.

Super Suzie, who lives in Kirkintilloch, said: “The Beatson saved my life.

“After I got the good news, I walked out of there with a completely different outlook. It’s an honour to be able to give something back to them as they gave me back my life.”

Since receiving the all-clear, Suzie has completely transformed her life .

She has set up her own fitness business and becoming a popular trainer at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre.

She added: “I never ever set out to inspire anyone along the way.

“But the fact that I’ve inspired people and helped them change their lives just makes me so happy and that’s why I love my job now.”

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council and Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “Well done to Suzie and everyone at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre for their joint efforts to organise such an amazing fundraising event.

“I hope as many people as possible can go along on the day and help to support the wonderful work of the Beatson Cancer Charity.”

You can join Suzie at the Big Beatson Bash on Wednesday, March 25, from 9.30am-2.30pm in Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre. Everyone is asked to wear yellow to support the cause.

There will be lots to do and refreshments - including a coffee morning (£2.50 donation requested).

For more information on Suzie’s amazing fundraising drive – which has already generated more than £2,000 for Beatson Cancer Charity – visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/suzie-wong-turns-40.

If you would like to donate a prize, item for the bottle stall or home baking (please don’t include any nuts or cream) you can call 0141 578 8222 or e-mail kirkintillochleisure@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.