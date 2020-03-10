Visitors banned from East Dunbartonshire care home over Coronavirus fears

An East Dunbartonshire care home has suspended all visits from relatives because of Coronavirus fears.

Pacific Care, who are in charge of Lillyburn Care Home at Birdston Road, Milton of Campsie, implemented the measure yesterday (Monday, March 9).

Lillyburn provides 24-hour nursing care for frail elderly people, including those with dementia.

They are also taking no new admissions to any of their care homes across the country.

Additional emnployee health and hygiene protocols are also in place.

Relatives can only have contact with their loved ones through phone calls and social media video sites.

Managing Director Brendan Brawley said the new rule was part of their preventative coronavirus preparations.

He said: “Our residents wellbeing is of paramount importance to us, so we have implemented a package of measures to protect our vulnerable residents. We have liaised with all residents and their families and they are supportive of the measures we are putting in place to protect their loved ones. These are preventative measures only and we are following guidance from the NHS.

“We have not taken this decision lightly and appreciate this may cause some discomfort, but we feel it is sensible to take these precautionary measures at this time.”

A spokesperson added: “As of 9th March 2020 Pacific Care has suspended visiting and all new admissions, including respite to their care homes. This is to protect vulnerable residents and ensure the wellbeing of staff.

“Additional employee health and hygiene protocols are now in place and any non-essential visitors to the care home are now suspended.

Residents and their families have been notified and understand the exceptional conditions of the current environment.

“Provisions have been put in place to ensure family members have regular contact with their loved ones though phone calls, FaceTime, Skype and What’s App.”