When you’re on your own, we are there with you

In these toughest of times we want you to know that your newspaper will be there for you every step of the way. #ThereWithYou

We are living in unprecedented times. None of us has seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic before – the entire country is now in lockdown.

We are facing the worst public health crisis in a generation.

But together, this newspaper and its readers have come through some of the greatest threats to society ever recorded and if we continue to stick together, we will come through this, too.

Our lives have been turned upside down. The Scottish and UK governments have announced measures banning gatherings of more than two.

We should be working from home, avoiding public transport, continuing to follow basic hygiene, and shopping sensibly.

Staying at home is necessary to save lives and protect the NHS. This has gone beyond social distancing – all unnecessary contact must be avoided.

Thanks must go to those putting themselves in harm’s way in the care sector, as the NHS prepares to look coronavirus in the eye and not back down, caring for our loved ones should they be among those who contract the virus.

Thousands of us will be infected by the coronavirus.

But there are many things we can all do to better protect ourselves and our families.

It starts by seeking out the very latest expert guidance on what to do and what not to do as the pandemic gathers pace in the coming weeks and months.

We will endeavour to bring you that guidance.

We know that for you, having a constant feed of reliable news and information that you trust is vital, and this is our commitment to you: whatever happens, we will be there for you.

There to help you make sense of the situation.

There to steer you towards any help you might need.

There to offer reassurance and a calm, steady hand.

We know that in the worst of times, the very best in people comes to the fore and so we will shine a light on the heroes in this hour of need.

The volunteers getting bread, cheese and milk – essential products – for those who cannot.

The care in the community nurses not stopping for a rest on their mission to look after the vulnerable.

We will highlight any positive community initiatives and good causes.

We know that you are going to need us just as much as we need you.

We will be there for you as, down the years, you have been there for us.

Together, we will defeat coronavirus and emerge from it as stronger, tighter, more resilient communities than ever before.

Look after each other.