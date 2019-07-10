10 summer holiday activities for families in and around Kirkintilloch
With the school summer holidays already underway, you may be struggling to keep the kids entertained.
Here are 10 activities for families that are either in Kirkintilloch, or located within half an hour’s drive.
1. The Auld Kirk Museum
The Auld Kirk Museum houses a rich collection of objects of local, national and even international significance. An exciting and educational day out for visitors of all ages and abilities. Cowgate, Kirkintilloch
With play zones dedicated to different ages (max 14), the massive multi-levelled space themed areas are equipped with Time Tunnels, Meteor Pools, Space Bridges, Comet Catcher, Shooting Stars and loads more. Cumbernauld, Glasgow
Get down to the UK's first purpose built indoor/outdoor tactical laser tag area. A unique all weather experience is pitched as "great fun for all ages" and has bagged a five star rating from Visit Scotland. Cambuslang, Glasgow