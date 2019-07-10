If you're struggling with ways to fill the long days of the summer holidays, look no further than this list

10 summer holiday activities for families in and around Kirkintilloch

With the school summer holidays already underway, you may be struggling to keep the kids entertained.

Here are 10 activities for families that are either in Kirkintilloch, or located within half an hour’s drive.

The Auld Kirk Museum houses a rich collection of objects of local, national and even international significance. An exciting and educational day out for visitors of all ages and abilities. Cowgate, Kirkintilloch

1. The Auld Kirk Museum

With play zones dedicated to different ages (max 14), the massive multi-levelled space themed areas are equipped with Time Tunnels, Meteor Pools, Space Bridges, Comet Catcher, Shooting Stars and loads more. Cumbernauld, Glasgow

2. Adventure Planet

Explore Kirkintilloch with this self-guided Spy Mission themed Treasure Trail. Follow the route and solve the sneaky clues hidden around the town. Download the trail from treasuretrails.co.uk for 6.99

3. Kirkintilloch Spy Mission Treasure Trail

Get down to the UK's first purpose built indoor/outdoor tactical laser tag area. A unique all weather experience is pitched as "great fun for all ages" and has bagged a five star rating from Visit Scotland. Cambuslang, Glasgow

4. Combat City

