Anger rises as area is brought to a standstill for race

Anger is growing over the extent of road closures in East Dunbartonshire for a major cycling event in the middle of the working week.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships cycling trial will see more than 30 local roads included in the route shut for up to 19 hours on Wednesday, August 8 – from 2am until 9pm.

The event will start at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow before travelling into Maryhill, Bearsden, Milngavie, Strathblane, Lennoxtown, Torrance, Kirkintilloch, Bishopbriggs and Springburn, then returning to the city centre.

There will also be parking restrictions from Monday or Tuesday in preparation for the race. The Herald’s Facebook has been inundated with complaints, including from one Torrance resident who said her whole village will be blocked off.

Alison McMillan posted: “All trunk roads to Torrance will be closed from 2am to at least 5.30pm on Wednesday.

“Residents at homes along Balmore and Torrance Road or Campsie Road cannot get out. Signs that have appeared this week aren’t clear to signify the impact.

“Impossible to leave Torrance on the day so a whole village will be stuck.

“We were advised we could leave in the early hours with permission and escort but we can’t get back to the house until after 5.30pm. How will shift workers get to work?

“The impact on businesses is also not a great opportunity as customers outside the village can’t get in.”

While Davie Taylor of Lennoxtown, posted: “Only road in and out closed for this sham leaving those who work with no way to get to work or back.”

Graeme Wilson added: “What a wonderful idea to close the roads, disrupt business, force some people to take a day’s holiday when they don’t want to.

“How much business will it bring to the area - very little”.

In a letter to the Herald, an angry David Clark of Bearsden, described the road closures as “ill-conceived”.

He said: “They will affect Kessington, Killermont and other areas around Bearsden and Milngavie.

“Having read Bearsden’s Councillor Polson’s exhortations to his electorate to get behind this ill-conceived road closure plan, I wonder if he had actually thought about the impact on local voters.

“On August 8, anyone in Killermont and Kessington wishing to access services or places on the west side of Milngavie road or Maryhill road by car face a detour of more than 20 miles, according to the Glasgow 2018 representatives who made the ‘road show’ presentations earlier this month”.

Council Joint Leader, Andrew Polson said: “Whilst hosting the Cycling Time Trials for these inaugural European Championships is a fantastic opportunity for East Dunbartonshire and provides a great chance for local people to get involved in and support an elite sporting event, we recognise the disruption to local communities and thank them for their patience and understanding on the inconvenience that will be experienced.

“We have for some time now, been working very closely with the organisers of Glasgow 2018 and other partners to prepare for the day of the time trial and have sought to communicate to communities early through direct mailing and information events at venues across the area for local people to help them understand how road closures and parking restrictions may affect them.

“It is the case that residents and businesses will need to plan ahead for the day using the detailed information on getreadyglasgow.com.”