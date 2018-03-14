Big Brother 2018 seeking applications from Kirkintilloch residents

Big Brother is on the hunt for Scottish housemates to feature in this year’s version of the reality television series.

Kirkintilloch residents who fancy themselves as the next star of the Channel 5 show have been encouraged to put their names forward.

Those keen to take part in the programme have until 8.40pm on Monday, March 19 to submit an online application outlining why they should be considered.

Producers say the ideal candidates will possess a “standout” personality and the ability to generate conversation among housemates and viewers.

Paul Osborne, Big Brother creative director, said: “Following the success of Celebrity Big Brother, we are looking for standout personalities who may be inspirational to our viewers, who have something to talk about and will spark discussion both inside and outside of the house.

“We are searching all over for the best housemates leaving no stone unturned, including in Scotland.”

For more information or to apply, click here.