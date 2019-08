A Bishopbriggs pub has been given permission to extend its opening hours and operate a home delivery service for food and soft drinks.

On Thursday, August 15, representatives of Iona Pub Partnership, which runs the Auchinairn Tavern in Auchinairn Road, addressed East Dunbartonshire Council’s Licensing Board seeking approval to close at 1am instead of 11.45pm on Saturdays and open at 11am instead of 12.30pm on Sundays.

These new hours are in line with policy recently adopted by the council.