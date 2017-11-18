Call to perform an act of kindness

The public are being asked to do a good deed on St Andrew’s Day to celebrate Scotland’s history, culture and the nation’s shared values.

The #BeLikeStAndrew campaign marks the start of Scotland’s Winter Festivals – which opens with St Andrew’s Day, followed by Hogmanay, and then Burns Night.

Charity partners Princes Trust Scotland, Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, Crisis Scotland, have joined the Scottish Rugby Union and Stoats to back the campaign.

Scotland’s Winter Festivals will see dozens of events and activities taking place across the country highlighting the best of music, arts and entertainment.

Minister for International Development and Europe Alasdair Allan said: “Our patron saint, St Andrew, was known for being strong, sociable and fair, encouraging people to share what they had with those in need.

“Celebrating St Andrew’s Day presents a powerful opportunity for people across Scotland to keep the spirit of St Andrew alive, by coming together and helping others within their community.”

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland could not exist without the kindness and goodwill of the people in Scotland who donate their time, pre-loved possessions, and hard earned money to the charity.“

“It can mean the difference between a life saved yet stalled and a life lived to the fullest, helping people to shape their future and live the lives they want to lead.”

Helen Keenan, head of volunteers and secondments at Princes Trust Scotland, added: “As part of the campaign we are encouraging people to become e-mentors with The Princes Trust. It is a great way to show kindness and to help make Scotland a more inclusive society just like St Andrew might do if he were around today.”