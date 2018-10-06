Charitable pupils gift cash boost

East Dunbartonshire Visually Impaired People’s Forum (EDVIP) was delighted to receive a bumper £3,000 cheque for funds from a group of young philanthropists.

Pupils at Douglas Academy in Milngavie, handed over the cheque to EDVIP chairman Sandy Taylor from Kirkintilloch at the forum’s recent annual general meeting.

Seven schools throughout East Dunbartonshire took part in the Youth Philanthropy Competition (YPI), managed by charity The Wood Foundation.

Douglas Academy pupils Amy Sale, Megan Johnston, Lewis Taylor and Lachlan Tucker came out top at their school and chose EDVIP to receive the funding.

The aim of the forum is to empower visually impaired people to achieve their maximum level of personal independence.

Mr Taylor said: “We are extremely pleased to receive this award and wish to express our sincere thanks to the staff and pupils of Douglas Academy and The Wood Foundation.

“I visited Douglas Academy where I met with pupils and principal teacher of History and Modern Studies Mrs Forsyth.

“I gave them background information on EDVIP and answered their questions.

“Following an excellent presentation by the pupils, they were announced as winners.”

In total across Scotland, the YPI initiative has helped raise £690,000 for small, local grassroots charities.

Groups tackling social issues such as mental health, domestic abuse, community provision, health support services and sports were benefactors of YPI grants throughout East Dunbartonshire.

Bearsden Academy supported the LoveLeigh Community, which aids people with mental health difficulties.

Boclair Academy helped cancer sufferers through the Emma Cameron Foundation in memory of a young Torrance girl, who lost a battle with bone cancer.

Lenzie Academy opted to help Kirkintilloch Men’s Shed, while Kirkintilloch High School supported Friends of Merkland School.

Turnbull High School gave aid to the Refuweege charity and Bishopbriggs Academy supported East Dunbartonshire Women’s Aid

In the coming year, 255 schools will take part in YPI, which is nowone of the biggest and most successful independent initiatives being delivered in Scottish education.