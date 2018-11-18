David Munro and Charles E McGarry star in East Dunbartonshire’s 2018 Book Week Scotland

A feast of fact and fiction has been lined up locally for Scotland’s seventh annual celebration of reading.

Book Week Scotland, from Monday, November 19, to Sunday, November 25, brings old and young together at local libraries and community hubs.

Don't miss Charles E McGarry at Bearsden Community Hub on Wednesday, November 21, from 7.45pm to 9pm when he will discuss his new novel, The Shadow of the Black Earl.

Working with a wide range of partners, Scottish Book Trust – the national charity which aims to change lives through reading and writing – is set to deliver events and activities across the country linked to this year’s theme, Rebel.

Local people can meet a range of authors at venues across the East Dunbartonshire area.

Fans can meet David Munro, author of the Time Jigsaw series, at Lennoxtown Library and Community Hub on Wednesday, November 21, from 2pm to 3pm.

The talented author will talk about his path from business professional to published author, as well as touching on plot formulation, getting a publishing deal and effective marketing.

Best-selling author Mary Paulson-Ellis will be at William Patrick Library in Kirkintilloch on Thursday, November 22, from 7pm to 8.15pm.

Mary likes to write about what she calls the ‘murderous’ side of family life – the dark, quirky and strange.

Her debut novel, The Other Mrs Walker, tells the story of a woman who finds families of the recently deceased.

A detective story, minus a detective, it follows the intriguing life of a woman who uncovers the identities of those who die alone, with no known next-of-kin.

The Other Mrs Walker is currently on the Times Bestseller list and was Waterstones Scottish Book of the Year 2017.

Mary has also been shortlisted as a Breakthrough Author in the Books Are My Bag Readers Awards and highly commended as a rising star in the DIVA Literary Awards 2017.

The festival has even published an accompanying book of the same name.

It will be distributed free to libraries and community groups during Book Week Scotland and will also be downloadable from the Scottish Book Trust’s website.

At the start of the year, Irvine Welsh launched a public participation campaign for the book and the Trust encouraged people to submit work.

Hundreds of stories from across the country were collected and a panel selected 29 for inclusion.

Marc Lambert, Scottish Book Trust CEO, said: “We are delighted to distribute 100,000 copies of Rebel across the country as part of our Book Week Scotland celebrations.

“We hope everyone enjoys reading these rebellious tales, which sum up the spirit of our country in English, Scots and Gaelic.”

Published authors including Sara Sheridan, Jo Clifford and David Eyre also have stories included, while Book Week Scotland ambassadors, drag queen Nancy Clench and forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black, were commissioned to write about what rebel meant to them.

The anthology covers a variety of stories about opposition and change, from schoolboy revolt in the 1960s to fighting for the right to a library in 2016.

From small, everyday rebellions to running away from home, Rebel features stories from many different backgrounds and cultures.

Keeping abreast of the latest technology, Book Week’s Digital Festival will return this year with a jam-packed virtual programme.

Highlights include Scotland’s Greatest Football Rebel with Nutmeg Magazine, featuring Daniel Gray, Alan Pattullo, Ginny Clark and Pat Nevin, and a live-streamed Poetry Slam with Tom Pow, Nadine Jassat and Jennifer Williams.

Schools in East Dunbartonshire are also being encouraged to take part in Book Week and the three picture books shortlisted for the Bookbug Picture Book Prize will be gifted to every P1 pupil in Scotland.

Free bags of books, writing materials and counting games will also be gifted to all P2 and P3 pupils, thanks to Education Scotland and the Scottish Government’s Read, Write, Count initiative.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “As a life-long and avid reader, I know that there’s no greater pleasure than losing yourself in the magic of a book.

“That’s why I welcome the 2018 Book Week Scotland programme, a flagship event of Scotland’s culture sector, celebrating books, reading and Scotland’s rich literary history – dedicated this year to exploring the theme of Rebel.

“For the seventh consecutive year, the Scottish Government is proud to support this incredible event, which stems from our commitment to literature and ensuring more people can access and enjoy cultural activity more often.

“I encourage everyone in Scotland, especially during 2018 Book Week Scotland, to commit to finding some time to immerse themselves in the world of books.”

For more information on Book Week Scotland, visit www.scottishbooktrust.com and to book events, both locally and nationally, visit www.bookweekscotland.com.