Disruption as £246k of gas work begins

Motorists are warned to expect three months of disruption as a £246,000 upgrade to the local gas supply network takes place.

Gas distribution company SGN will replace old metal gas mains with new plastic piping.

It says the work is essential to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply for the next 80 years at least.

The project was due to start on Monday, after discussions with East Dunbartonshire Council.

A firm spokesperson said: “We’ll be working in Kirkintilloch Road, near its junction with Colston Road, for the first four weeks of the project.

“There will be lane restrictions in place and temporary two-way traffic lights. Then, from Monday October 29, there will be four-way traffic lights in place at Kirkintilloch Road’s junction with Colston Road for five weeks.

“During the final three weeks, we’ll be working in the footpath in Kirkintilloch Road while maintaining access for pedestrians.

Paul Nisbett of SGN said: “A lot of planning has gone into this project and we’ll be doing everything we can to limit disruption.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.”