Drive to promote life in Scotland

From a scallop diver in Mull to parkour athletes in Edinburgh, Harry Potter fans to an Outlander herbalist, Scottish locals are bringing the country to life in a unique new social media campaign.

The ambitious global campaign, which will run for the next 18 months, will involve up to 25 global vloggers and Instagrammers matched with a diverse range of local people across Scotland with interesting jobs, hobbies or skills.

In this unique way, the social media influencers will be able to gain a true insight into what it is really like to live, work, study and play in Scotland and communicate this to inspire their audiences in their millions to discover the country for themselves.

The VisitScotland campaign, ‘Scotland: Life’, launched officially with the release of a film by the popular US YouTube channel DevinSupertramp. The American videographers were paired with four extreme athletes includ - parkour stars Robbie Griffith and Johnstone Macpherson Stewart and street trial bike riders Duncan Shaw and Ali Clarkson - to create a fast-paced film showcasing parkour and street trial bike stunts in Edinburgh.

The video has been a hit with a reach of over seven million already across Facebook and YouTube with many admiring the city being showcased through the eyes of the athletes.

Each social media influencer spends 1 or 2 days with their Scottish local and is encouraged to shadow them in their activities. For the rest of their time in Scotland, they will complete an itinerary associated with their interests in different regions across the country.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, said: “Our campaign has been one of our most successful to date with millions of people embracing the hashtag and content we have created globally and understanding the true meaning of what the spirit of Scotland is – whether it is felt through experiencing our landscapes, meeting our people or visiting any of our amazing and unique events and attractions.

