East Dunbartonshire house prices soar above Scots average

House prices have soared in East Dunbartonshire over the past year – rising by 4.7 per cent up to August.

Over Scotland as a whole, the increase was just 1.7 per cent.

The average house price in East Dunbartonshire in August was £223,564.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in East Dunbartonshire rose by £10,000 – putting the area fourth among Scotland’s 32 local authorities for annual growth.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Aberdeen dropped 8.3 per cent in value, giving an average price of £146,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in East Dunbartonshire in August – they increased 2.2 per cent, to £385,776 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 5.2 per cent.

Among other types of property: Semi-detached: up 1.7 per cent monthly; up 5.1 per cent annually; £231,242 average

Terraced: up 1.6 per cent monthly; up 5.1 per cent annually; £167,022 average

Flats: up 1.5 per cent monthly; up 3.2 per cent annually; £127,254 average

First-time buyers in East Dunbartonshire spent an average of £ 167,500 on their property – £7,300 more than a year ago, and £34,700 more than in August 2014.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £264,200 on average in August – 57.7 per cent more than first-time buyers.

Buyers paid 44.7 per cent more than the average price in Scotland (£155,000) in August for a property in East Dunbartonshire. Across Scotland, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost £235,000.

The most expensive properties in Scotland were in Edinburgh – £266,000 on average, and 1.2 times as much as in East Dunbartonshire. Edinburgh properties cost 2.6 times as much as homes in East Ayrshire (£101,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest prices were in Kensington and Chelsea, where the average August sale price of £1.3 million could buy 15 properties in Burnley.