Fantastic photo finish!

The best snaps taken by amateur photographers from across East Dunbartonshire are set to be the subject of a new exhibition.

All of the entries from this year’s East Dunbartonshire Photographic Competition will be displayed in Kirkintilloch’s Auld Kirk Museum until Thursday, October 25.

The stunning photos include Alan Cameron’s ‘Bowed and Broken’ which won The Gillespie of Lenzie Trophy for Overall Best Print.

Also on display is William G. Ramsay’s ‘Callanish Stones - Isle of Lewis’, which landed the landscape category prize; Clive D. Turner’s ‘Auschwitz Revisited’, which scooped the people categor; and Splish Splash’ by Ken Wilkie, which was the sport category winner.

The Under-18 prize was shared by Aatikah Ahmad’s ‘Freedom of Speech’ and Ben McCutcheon’s ‘Run!’.

Councillor Billy Hendry said: “I must congratulate all the photographers who have contributed to this excellent exhibition.”

Sandy Marshall, chair of EDLC Trust, said: “There were 120 entries for the competition.

“This year’s judges, Peter McCormack, Museums Development Officer, and Lindsay Neil, who studied photography at Duncan of Jordanstone College, Dundee, were extremely impressed with the superb quality of many of the entries.

“It was very hard to pick the winners from such a talented bunch.

“I’d encourage people to come along to view this exciting exhibition.”