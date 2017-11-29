Festive fun at Kirkintilloch Christmas light switch on

There were fireworks at the weekend as some very special guests got the festive season underway with the big lights switch-on.

Kirkintilloch town centre was bathed in colour after Heart Radio’s Paul Harper joined Mr and Mrs Claus to illuminate the traditional Christmas decorations on Saturday (November 25).

DJ Paul Harper joined Mr and Mrs Claus at the event which (top) lit up the town. Pic: Jamie Forbes

The event, which included a fireworks display, also saw families enjoy live music and entertainment at the Regent Centre - including performances by the Kirkintilloch Band, Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir and Rookie Rockstarts.

Fairground rides, face painting and tours of the newly-rejuvenated Kirkintilloch Town Hall also proved to be popular.