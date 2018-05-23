Five flowers that hay fever sufferers can enjoy this summer

It’s the time of year when hay fever sufferers are exposed to copious amount of lavish floral displays in gardens and at weddings that they simply can’t enjoy due to their allergies.

It’s an affliction that affects 29% of Brits with irritating symptoms such as itchy eyes, a runny nose, wheeziness, sneezing and fatigue.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom.

Discover a host of flowers that hay fever sufferers can enjoy with these hand-picked suggestions from Voucherbox to guarantee a fix of floral aromas for all this summer.