Book swap ‘brunches’ out

Heather Suttie

Former broadcaster and avid reader, Heather Suttie set up an online book group “Bookface 2020” on Facebook last summer, for pals to share great book recommendations during lockdown, and it has grown in popularity with more than 1200 members from all over the world and on its first birthday has branched out to a series of book swap brunches across Glasgow with meetups planned across the country.

Bookface Book Swap Brunches are Saturday morning get togethers for guests to enjoy 3 hours immersed in all things book related. Tickets for the first event on Saturday 3 July at Glaschu Restaurant and Bar, with guest host Sally Magnusson and author Maggie Ritchie to celebrate the release of Maggie’s third novel Daisy Chain, sold out in less than 72 hours and tickets priced £20 are now on sale for the next event, being held in Glasgow’s newest Gastropub, The Duke’s Umbrella.

Heather said “We’ve built a community of book lovers where our currency is sharing great recommendations, as there are enough critics in this world, this is all about the good stuff!

Fancy swapping a book?

“The group is a safe space and pure escapism – we trade suggestions for all sorts of books for all age groups, with film, TV adaptations being discussed, and podcast tips shared too, and it’s opened all our eyes to new genres and authors we perhaps wouldn’t have found otherwise!”

Heather explains “I’m organising the book swap brunches because so many of us have missed swapping books with friends and colleagues and it’s a great way to save money and live that little bit more sustainably.

“I’m so grateful we’ve had this chance to bond online and create this passionate global tribe, even though we’ve all never met 90% of the people in the group, we’ve established a connection over the love of reading with so many of us seeking solace and escapism in great stories throughout lockdown”.

People from all walks of life and of all ages and nationalities, and we have shared some really wonderful reads of late, which include – Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason, The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr, Douglas Stuart’s Shuggie Bain, Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, The Young Team by Graeme Armstrong, Glendy Vanderah’s The Light Through the Leaves and numerous titles by Kristin Hannah, Peter May, Mick Herron, Denise Mina, Amor Towles, Don Winslow, Tana French, Matt Haig, Jane Harper, Stephen King and many more.