Greg impresses to win top award

Lenzie man Greg Stark has been recognised for his contribution to Scottish Water with one of the firm’s top awards.

Scottish Water’s in-house awards take place once a year and celebrate the outstanding achievements of people and teams across the organisation.

Twenty-five year-old Greg picked up the Youth Award, an honour which marks the important role young people play in Scottish Water’s success.

This category was open to all members of staff under the age of 30 who demonstrate a positive attitude and behaviour, have a focus on personal development and awareness, support effective team working and deliver excellent customer service.

First employed by Scottish Water in 2015, Greg worked his way up through the Scottish Water Graduate Programme.

He currently works in Strategic Customer Service Planning across a large portfolio of projects, which ensure Scottish Water protects and enhances the environment.

After the ceremony, which was also attended by the Scottish government’s Cabinet Secretary for the environment, Roseanna Cunningham, Greg said: “After seeing the competition I was up against, it was a big surprise to win – I’m delighted!

“It’s great to see so many young people being nominated for all their hard work.

“I’m grateful to my team leader and team for the support I’ve had and to the judges for thinking the work I am doing was worthy of the award.”