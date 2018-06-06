Revealed: The healthy work habits Scots swear by

With recent data revealing that 1 in 3 Brits are so stressed at work they regularly check emails during the night, a new survey sheds light on which healthy work habits Scots put most stock in.

The cycling and outdoors experts at Start Fitness asked 500 Scotland-based office workers what they believed to be the most important healthy work habits.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the need to drink plenty of water came out on top, scooping almost two thirds of the overall vote.

Next on the Scottish agenda was walking or cycling to work, rather than travelling by car or public transport - with locals looking for a healthier alternative to the daily commute.

Health, fitness and H2O

For 61% of voters, keeping up with their daily dose of H2O is high on the list of healthy workplace habits - a feeling shared by three quarters of over-65s surveyed.

While the jury might still be out on the exact amount of water to drink per day, there’s no denying the innumerable health benefits associated with this easily actionable habit.

Next up, with 33% of the Scottish vote, many respondents cited walking or cycling to work as an important aspect of a healthy working day - a lifestyle choice allowing commuters to increase their daily exercise levels while reducing the carbon footprint associated with travelling to and from work.

Timeouts and tete-a-tetes

Taking breaks outside proved crucial for 23% of workers, who believe stepping beyond the office boundaries is an important part of the working day.

With many of us spending between 35 and 50% of the working day in meetings, it’s little wonder 22% of Scots prefer standing or walking meetings to office-based, conference-style chats.

Screen breaks and lunch breaks

21% of voters cited regular screen breaks as a contributing factor when it comes to putting their health first in the office.

This was especially important for Scots aged 55-64, 38% of whom revealed they need to frequently step away from their computers to stay healthy and focused throughout the working day.

19% of Scots surveyed said home-cooked lunches factored into their day-to-day habits - while a substantial 67% of 18-24 year olds said food prep helped them stay motivated and alert at work.

While not all locals agree on the ultimate healthy work habits, it’s clear to see that Scotland is taking steps to tackle the mental and physical pitfalls that come with the 9-5 grind.

Which of these healthy work habits do you think are most important?

Drinking plenty of water: 61.2%

Walking/cycling to work: 32.9%

Breaks outdoors: 23.1%

Standing/walking meetings: 21.9%

Screen breaks: 21.2%

Home-cooked lunches: 19.0%