Ross Greig takes on seven triathlons in his auntie’s memory

Taking on one triathlon would be enough for anyone – but one fitness fanatic plans to do a magnificent seven!

In honour of his late auntie, Ross Greig plans to complete seven triathlons in seven consecutive days to raise funds for charity.

In training...Ross is prepared for his big challenge which starts on Father's Day, Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Ross (36) has drawn up an exacting endurance challenge that will see him swim 1500m, cycle 40km and run 10km – every day for an entire week!

He decided to take on the fundraising feat as a tribute to his aunt, Rona Evans, who died of cancer five years ago.

His final day will see him swim in Loch Lomond, followed by a cycle to Kirkintilloch before running the canal path into Glasgow.

Ross, from Stepps, who works as a marine assurance superintendent at Ineos in Grangemouth, has devised his daring charity attempt with the aim of splitting the proceeds between Cancer Research and the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Diving in...Ross will take the plunge at seven of Scotland's lovely, but no doubt freezing, lochs!

Beginning on Father’s Day – Sunday, June 17 – the dad-of-one will push himself to the limits at some of Scotland’s most famous lochs.

He will start at St Mary’s Loch in the Borders and finish up on the shores of Loch Lomond.

As a father to two-year-old daughter Gracie and husband to Fiona (32), Ross is managing to squeeze in training sessions at the crack of dawn – and even during his lunch breaks.

Although he is an outdoor sports enthusiast and has completed individual marathons and triathlons, Ross is bracing himself for his most gruelling challenge to date.

Despite the difficulty involved, he insists all the hard graft will be worthwhile.

Ross said: “I lost my auntie Rona to cancer and always wanted to do something like an endurance challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to it and to raising more awareness of the charities.

“I’ve done a full triathlon before so it’s not new to me but seven is – that’s going to be the big challenge.”

Indeed, Ross recently took part in the Bishopbriggs triathlon and managed to clock up a personal best in the sprint.

He added: “Fatigue and getting calories back into myself will be the most difficult parts for my forthcoming challenge.

“But the training is coming on pretty well.

“If anyone would like to join me for a leg that would be great — the more the merrier!

“I will be supported by my mum and dad who, as well as being drivers, will also be taking on the roles of chef, kitchen porter and laundry cleaner.

“Dad will more importantly be looking after all things mechanical on my bike, as I don’t have a clue.

“Fingers crossed, though, I won’t have too many flat tyres to worry about!

“My wife Fiona and daughter Gracie will also be there at various stages to cheer me on.”

Ross explained the reason behind his decision to also raise funds for SAMH.

He said: “Having suffered from anxiety throughout my life, I realise the stigma attached to mental health and wanted to raise further awareness.

“Also I strongly believe that exercise is by far the best medicine for helping mental health.

“Whether it’s a park run with my wife or a walk to the park with my daughter, being out and about and exercising is key to making me feel happy.”

SAMH was founded in 1923 and operates more than 60 services in communities across Scotland.

It provides mental health social care support, homelessness, addiction and employment services, among others.

Suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK – 84 take their own lives every week.

Ross is keen to emphasise that all the money raised through his big challenge will go towards the two charities.

He said: “I will be covering all costs of transport, accommodation and food for the week.

“So I can assure everyone that every single penny of money raised will go to the charities, to help further their good work.”

The seven lochs in Ross’s fundraising feat are St Mary’s Loch, Loch Ore in Fife, Knockburn Loch in Aberdeenshire, Loch Ness, Loch Leven in Perth and Kinross, Loch Tay in Stirling and Loch Lomond.

So far, Ross has already raised more than a quarter of his £2000 target, via a JustGiving page.

And he is hoping his story will encourage local readers to get behind him – and help him reach his target.

To donate to Ross’ Seven in Seven or for more details, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/seveninseven.