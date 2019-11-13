These are the most expensive UK train station car parks in 2019

Rail travel is the most used mode of transport for many, but making use of the service can be a costly visit - not only because of ticket fares.

Commuters are due to be hit with rail fare increases from January 2020, with the average season ticket set to cost around £100 more, meaning the average price is predicted to go above £3,000 for the first time on record. And for those who park their car at the station, travel costs could amount to more than double that. The daily parking costs of 100 of the most-used train stations outside of London have been revealed by This Is Money, with the most expensive setting commuters back £25 per day. Here are the 15 priciest train stations for parking and their daily rates.

1. Reading Daily rate: 25.00 GBP

2. Glasgow Central Daily rate: 24.00 GBP

3. Edinburgh Daily rate: 22.00 GBP

4. Manchester Piccadilly Daily rate: 21.00 GBP

