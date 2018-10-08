100 social houses planned for Tom Johnston site

A proposal to transform the site of the former headquarters of East Dunbartonshire Council into a social housing development is one step closer.

It is hoped almost 100 affordable homes can be built on the grounds of the former Tom Johnston House, Kirkintilloch.

The council’s Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee has agreed to engage hub West Scotland to procure design services and a building contractor to build the new properties.

According to the council, Hub West Scotland uses collaborative methods to provide a value for money route for the public sector in the procurement of infrastructure projects.

The council has previously used hub West Scotland frameworks in the delivery of projects including Holy Trinity Primary School and Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice-Convener of the PNCA committee, said: “This is a much-anticipated development which will increase the stock of high quality affordable homes in the area.

“The investment in housing and infrastructure, with associated community benefits, will help with economic growth.

“Also, the contractor will be obligated to provide community benefits including jobs and vocational skills training.”

Iain Marley, CEO of Hub West Scotland, said: “Hub West Scotland is passionate about delivering value for money and award winning developments and we are thrilled to be able to apply our talents to this opportunity.

“The site offers great potential to create a high quality housing development and we will ensure that local communities and businesses derive maximum benefit from the investment.”

The proposed plan for the Kirkintilloch site is for 98 affordable homes including a mixture of one, two and three bed flats, two bed cottage flats, of which four are wheelchair accessible and two, three and four-bedroomed houses.