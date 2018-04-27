£10k appeal to save playgroup

A Bearsden pre-school playgroup which has been part of the local community for 50 years is threatened with closure.

Maxholme Pre-School Playgroup, which says it has one of the best Care Inspectorate reports in East Dunbartonshire, has been asked to vacate its current premises at Bearsden Baptist Church by the summer.

According to the playgroup, the church wishes to expand its own activities.

The playgroup has been offered a new home at Bearsden Scout Hall but according to group secretary Alix Edmonds, £10,000 needs to be found to upgrade the hall to Care Inspectorate standards.

She said: “Maxholme prides itself on providing affordable care at the same rate as local authority nurseries for two-and-a-half year-old children and above.

“We are also a partnership nursery with East Dunbartonshire Council, meaning there are minimal costs over and above entitled funding.

“Maxholme has one of the best Care Inspectorate reports in EDC and is a valuable asset to Early Years Provision”.

She added: “We have been offered a new home at Bearsden Scout Hall but we need to upgrade the fire alarm system, fire doors, garden area and indoor and outdoor storage.

“The work is estimated at £10,000. We have a Justgiving page and a token collection at the community section at Milngavie Waitrose. We want to continue serving the local community for another 50 years!”

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “The Early Years team have provided advice and support to Maxholme Playgroup to find other suitable premises and this support will continue.

“The Early Years Team can provide advice to parents and can be contacted on 0300 1234510 or earlyyears@eastdunbarton.gov.uk.”

You can donate to the pre-school playgroup’s fundraising efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maxholme-preschool-playgroup.