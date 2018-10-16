30 jobs up for grabs at new Robroyston Retail Park store

A new supermarket at Robroyston Retail Park has announced is it looking for 30 members of staff as it prepares to open.

The Food Warehouse, dubbed the “bigger little brother” of Iceland, is set to launch in Robroyston Retail Park in November.

Bosses have revealed they are offering candidates a starting rate of pay of £8.62 per hour - almost £1 above the National Minimum Wage.

As well as this, staff will also get up to 28 days holiday and 10% staff discount.

Successful applicants will be trained in all aspects of the store’s operation, even allowing them to reach a managerial position in the future.

Recruitment manager, Lee Carroll, said: “We’re looking for exceptional candidates to join us for an assessment day to fill a number of roles in Glasgow.

“It’s an exciting time to join The Food Warehouse as we rapidly expand our business across the UK.

“We would encourage anyone interested in finding out more, to get in touch.”

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse combines bulk-buying, food deals and homeware items.

Candidates interested in applying should visit thefoodwarehouse.com/vacancies and search The Food Warehouse Glasgow.