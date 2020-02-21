£35m deal to boost East Dunbartonshire roads, public transport and a town centre

The green light has been given for a £35 million investment in roads, public transport and the regeneration of a town centre in East Dunbartonshire.

The cash is part of the Glasgow City Region Deal, a £1.3 billion initiative between the UK and Scottish Governments as well as eight local councils, including East Dunbartonshire.

The £35m City Deal project, which was secured by the local authority last week, includes a £30m grant from the region fund and a previously agreed council contribution of £4.88 million.

The cash will go towards the next phase of the Bishopbriggs relief road, investment in public and sustainable transport on the A803 Route Corridor and the regeneration of Bishopbriggs town centre.

Further details on the improvements will come to fruition within the coming months, said the council.

The final route of the Relief Road (Phase 5) has not yet been defined but it will start where the road currently terminates at the Lochgrog Roundabout and will connect to the A803 north of Bishopbriggs.

Residents have been responding to the news on the council’s Facebook page.

One local woman posted: “Fab! This should help the traffic volume on Kirkintilloch Road. I just hope phase 5 doesn’t take years like phase 4.”

The council said the City Deal project, in partnership with Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) and Glasgow City Council, will look to “boost the East Dunbartonshire economy and see an integrated approach to improve traffic and transport infrastructure within Bishopbriggs and connections to the north of Glasgow.”

Strathclyde Passenger Transport Vice chair Alan Moir said: “I am proud that SPT is working in partnership with East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow City Councils to improve transport infrastructure for commuters and all other road users across Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire and the wider transport network.

“Having good sustainable transport in place is essential for a successful region. Working together to improve connectivity and ensuring good public transport links are vital for economic growth and future employment opportunities in the area.”

Joint Council Leader Vaughan Moody said: “This is excellent news for the East Dunbartonshire economy and builds on the improvements we’ve already delivered in this area through the Bishopbriggs Relief Road.”

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson added: “The next stage for this focused investment in improved transport and connectivity with north Glasgow and the City Centre will see the Outline Business Case develop the detail of the key elements and quantify the benefits to the region, with the construction phase to follow that.”

Well known local health champion Tom Herbert, who led a successful campaign for cancer patients to receive chemotherapy at Stobhill Hospital, is pushing for a local bus service direct to the local hospital.

Councillor Moir said: “Access to hospital by public transport is crucial. Part of the problem is the heavy reliance on the commercial market to provide the service.” He added: “It is worthwhile having a look at where SPT can do its bit to encourage and stimulate the commercial market to succeed in this regard.”