£4m training facility in doubt at Kirkintilloch

A new £4 million state-of-the-art training ground at Kirkintilloch for a football club has almost certainly been scrapped.

The Herald reported in September last year that Partick Thistle Football Club had secured the funding for the facility from Euromillions winner Colin Weir.

Mr Weir’s investment company Three Black Cats revealed the planned location for the 26-acre ground, to be named McParland Park after the legendary Thistle manager David McParland, was the site of the former Dryfield sewage treatment works, off Kirkintilloch Road.

But since then, no more information has been forthcoming, with the firm only confirming to the Herald in May that “it remained committed to the training ground.”

However, last week it was revealed Mr Weir had withdrawn his financial support for the football club, citing “uncertainties about its potential new ownership”.

In June, it emerged an international consortium of businessmen wanted to buy the Firhill club.

Mr Weir had set aside £4m for the training ground and a further £2m to support the running of the Thistle Weir Youth Academy.

But in a statement this week he said: “I can’t provide the benefits of significant monies and a facility to an unknown entity or group, who may or may not have the best interests of the club at heart.”

As the Herald went to press on Monday, East Dunbartonshire Council confirmed no planning application had been received for the facility.