A swinging new play park at Milton of Campsie

Milton of Campsie residents are celebrating the official opening of a play facility in the village.

The community helped design the layout alongside East Dunbartonshire Council’s Streetscene Technical Support Team.

The new facility, which cost £85,000 to build, provides a vibrant new play environment for children of all ages.

Hundreds of local children and residents, including pupils from Craighead Primary School, took part in a series of consultation events to shape the final design of the play park.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, said: “Outdoor play is so important for children’s development.

“It is so nice to see them taking full advantage of this fantastic new play facility.

“The fact that local people have been so involved in shaping the design process means that residents have a feeling of ownership over the play park.”

Milton of Campsie Community Council was also involved in the consultation process and used social media to encourage as many people as possible to attend the local hall to vote for their preferred design.

Jamie McGuire, chair of the community council, said: “We were delighted to assist in the delivery of this community project.

“Feedback from local people has been hugely positive, with many remarking about the incredible transformation that has taken place.

“Our children now have a fabulous new facility to play on.

“In my opinion, it is one of the best – if not the best – play areas in East Dunbartonshire.”

The new play area has been designed with equipment suitable for a variety of ages.

For younger children, there is a multiplay unit, cradle swings, springers, bowl spinner and a balance beam.

Older children can play on a larger multiplay unit, flat swings, a seesaw, roundabout, basket swing and zipslide.

There is also a picnic area and park benches around the area where families can relax.