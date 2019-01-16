Accident as roadworks cause chaos at Asda in Bearsden

Roadworks on Milngavie Road at Asda supermarket caused chaos earlier this week.

Two cars were involved in a collision at the junction with Boclair Road around 5.20pm on Monday, January 14 as traffic tailed back at temporary traffic lights. No one was seriously injured but the road was blocked for some time.

Police said they received six calls within the space of five minutes after the accident.

The roadworks began on Friday and on Tuesday, the road was clear.

Social media has been inundated with complaints from local drivers.

One posted on a community Facebook page: “Thankfully the accident didn’t look like a bad one but this is already a terrible junction. Traffic backed up all through Boclair Road and Kessington with folk trying to avoid Asda roadworks.”

Another said: You turn right into Milngavie Road from Roman Road at your peril if the lights change.”