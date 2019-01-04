Alesha celebrates New Year at house party in Bearsden

Britain’s Got Talent judge, pop singer Alesha Dixon chose a house party in Bearsden to celebrate New Year in true Scottish style.

After bringing in the bells with a singing spot on BBC1’s Hogmanay Live, she joined the party at the home of her manager Malcolm Blair in the town.

She partied the night away before heading to the airport some hours later.

Manager Malcolm told the Daily Record: “As soon as the BBC show finished, we jumped into a taxi and headed back to mine. She’s about to get very busy in the New Year so it was a real chance to relax and have some fun.”

Alesha hosts The Greatest Dancer which starts on Saturday and begins auditions for Britain’s Got Talent on January 18.

She is also toasting the success of her recent children’s adventure books Lightning Girl.