Another row brewing at East Dunbartonshire Council

Two MSPs are investigating claims that officers of the council have been instructed not to speak with local or national union representatives.

Gil Paterson MSP for Clydebank & Milngavie has written jointly with Rona Mackay, MSP for Strathkelvin & Bearsden, to EDC’s chief executive Gerry Cornes for clarification of the allegations.

These centre on representations both MSPs received from employees of East Dunbartonshire Council that allege Cllr Vaughan Moody, the Liberal Democrat Group Leader on the council, has instructed officers not to discuss issues surrounding the recently imposed reductions to employee redundancy terms and conditions with the trade unions.

Mr Paterson said: “If the allegations that Cllr Moody did instruct EDC officers not to talk to the trade unions about recent employee terms and condition changes are true, I think it is important that the employees and the wider public are aware of how this can be.

“I would have thought that such a big step as disengaging with the unions would have required a council resolution at the very least.”

He continued: “The council’s decision to unilaterally scrap the Partnership at Work protocols and to implement reduced redundancy terms and conditions without trade union consultation is a race to the bottom in terms of employee morale and is likely to result in compulsory redundancy, something EDC have managed to avoid so far.

“Why would anybody want to destroy employee/employer relationships especially when there are no budget savings to be generated by the changes? It can only be about pursuing the Tory austerity agenda.”

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “Whilst the trades unions have at present withdrawn from the partnership at work agreement, officers will continue to engage with them on the implementation of the changes to the redundancy policy.”

Councillor Moody has not made any comment on the matter.