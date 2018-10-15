Appeal after death of pensioner

Police are appealing for help from the public after the death of a 69-year-old man.

Brian Quay (69) died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on Wednesday, October 10.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Despite a number of enquiries, officers have been unable to trace any of Brian’s relatives.

A police spokesperson said: “We believe he has always lived in the Rutherglen area, however may have a relative in Canada”.

Anyone who has knowledge of Brian Quay’s relatives is asked to contact Constable Kate Hamilton at the Administration department at Motherwell Police Office on 01698 483044.