Appeal after former newspaper man found dead

Police are appealing for the assistance of the public after a former newspaper man was found dead.

They need help in tracing relatives of Alan Ryan (66), who died at his home in Ibrox Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday October 23.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed Alan has sisters residing in the Uddingston, Glasgow and England areas. It is also thought he has a brother.

Alan worked for the Evening Times newspaper some years ago.

Anyone who has knowledge of Alan’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office via 101 between 7am-4pm, Monday – Friday.