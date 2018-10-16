Appeal after man seriously injured in road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a road crash yesterday (Monday).

The accident happened in Finnieston, Glasgow around 9am.

A 38-year-old man was struck by a DAF articulated lorry on Stobcross Street, near to Finnieston Street.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Govan where he remains for treatment for serious head injuries. Medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The 54 year old male driver of the lorry was not injured.

Chief Inspector Darren Faulds, Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the man in the area prior to the crash. It’s a busy junction, especially at this time of the morning, and so would ask that anyone who saw the incident but who has not yet come forward, contact police.”

Any information can be passed to officers at the Road Policing Unit, Glasgow, via 101. Please quote incident number 0725 of the 15 October 2018 when calling.