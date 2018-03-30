Appeal after patient goes missing from Glasgow hospital

Officers are appealing for information and assistance to trace a 36 year-old man who has gone missing from hospital in Glasgow.

Michal Fajenski (36) was last seen around 10.40am on Monday 19 March 2018 within Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

He is white, 5ft 10 inches in height and of medium build with balding and closely cut grey hair. When he was last seen he was wearing a dark blue or black tracksuit with a light coloured stripe on the side of the trousers which ended at the knee. The top had light coloured shoulders with three stripes on each elbow.

Sgt Stephen McAllister of City Centre Police Office said: “Michal is known to frequent the Parkhead area of Glasgow and has many friends in the Polish community.

“If anyone has information regarding Michal’s whereabouts then we would ask them to phone City Centre Police Office through 101.”