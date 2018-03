Police are appealing for witnesses to a theft by two women at a charity shop in Kirkintilloch.

The two females swiped at cash till key from the Deafblind Scotland store at Townhead between 2.25pm and 2.40pm on Monday, March 12.

One of the culprits diverted the volunteer shop assistant’s attention while the other stole the key.

Anyone who can help should contact Kirkintilloch police office on 101.