Appeal for help after elderly war veteran loses his D-Day medal at Strathblane remembrance service

An elderly war veteran is “extremely distressed” after losing his D-Day medal at a remembrance service at Strathblane on Sunday.

The gentleman lost his Croix de la Legion d’Honneur medal, the highest military honour awarded by France.

He was awarded it for his actions during the D-Day invasion of France on June 6, 1944.

The medal was lost while he was attending the service at Strathblane war memorial in Stirlingshire at around 11am on Sunday.

Police are urging anyone with information about the medal to contact them.

Sergeant David McNally, of Balfron Police Station, said: “Efforts to trace the lost medal have so far been unsuccessful and the owner is extremely distressed by its loss.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have any information as to the location of this honour to contact us as soon as possible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 and ask for Balfron Police Station or choose the option for property.