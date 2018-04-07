Appeal for help after man’s death at hospital

Police are appealing for help from the public in tracing relatives of a 64-year-old man who died in hospital in Glasgow.

Robert Crawford passed away at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Wednesday, April 4.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Mr Crawford previously resided in the Knightswood area but it is believed he may have family in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Anyone who has knowledge of Robert’s relatives is asked to contact London Road Police Office via 101.