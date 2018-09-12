Appeal to help fund  new chair for Pauline

A woman has launched a fundraising appeal to help buy a new £16,000 powerised wheelchair for her neighbour who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

Kirkintilloch woman Pauline Mackie is paralysed from the neck down because of the condition.

But she has been told by the Scottish Government she is not eligible for the chair as it is for outdoor use by an attendant and she does not meet the criteria.

Now neighbour Brenda Gardiner has now launched the appeal on the fundraising website “gofundme”.

She said: “Pauline and her husband Alex are wonderful neighbours and kind people who are in need of a helping hand.

“Unfortunately, the NHS can no longer provide the type of wheelchair that will allow Pauline to continue to participate in an active life with Alex.

“The current chair Pauline is using is around 10 years old and has had its final repair. The next time it breaks down it will not be repaired or replaced.

“A manual chair is the only type that will be offered and Alex has a number of health conditions himself that would prevent him from operating this type of chair.

“He has arthritis in his shoulders, is diabetic and has undergone hernia and pancreas surgery. We live in a hilly area and it would be impossible for him to push the chair around.

“But through all of this, Alex is caring for Pauline and himself 24 hours a day.

“They are an inspiration to others and they both want the quality of life they have together to continue for as long as possible.”

Brenda said that at the moment Pauline and Alex are able to take their little dog Alfie for a five-mile walk which would be impossible without the motorised wheelchair.

However, they are now both anxious that each time they go out, the chair will break down for good.

Brenda said: “Alex has carried out a lot of research and there is a company called “All Terrain Wheelchairs Ltd” who have been really helpful with advice and provided an estimate for the chair that would best suit Pauline and her needs.”

The total cost is £16,000 which includes the necessary adjustments and for the chair to be serviced and maintained.

Brenda added: “Alex is busy having adjustments made to their home, widening the door frames to allow the chair access throughout the house.”

If you would like to help, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/pauline039s-chair