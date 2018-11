Police are appealing for help to trace the relatives of a man who was found dead in his home in the west end of Glasgow.

John MacPherson (63) was found dead within his home at Athole Gardens on the 15th of November.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who has knowledge of John’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration department at London Road Police Office via telephone number 101 between 7am and 4pm, Monday to Friday