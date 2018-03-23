Apprentices on the rise at Boclair hotel

A Bearsden hotel has recognised the achievements of its young apprentices.

Boclair House Hotel, part of the Manorview Hotels & Leisure Group, has seen a rise in the number of young people entering its training academy.

So much so, that starting from next month, the group is introducing a cooking qualification with apprentices given the opportunity to undertake SVQ Professional Cookery Level 2 and Level 3.

Evan Welsh, Manorview Group Head Executive Chef, said: “We’ve noticed a real skill shortage of chefs coming into the trade. The food and drink industry is growing but there’s a shortage of chefs to fill kitchens. There is often a perception that becoming a chef involves long hours and a career detrimental to a good work/life balance. We are working hard to reverse that by trying to reduce hours and offer increased benefits”. Niamh O’Donnell, 21, started working at Boclair House Hotel two years ago, and has covered everything from reception, bar, restaurant to functions and events.

She has completed all her hospitality SVQs and now divides her time between working for the venue and looking after the entire Group’s digital marketing.

Niamh said: “The apprenticeship programme was a great way for me to learn all aspects of the business and working at Boclair gave me the opportunity to put into practice what I had learned”.