Armistice 100: Lest we forget

People turned out in droves to services across East Dunbartonshire to honour the fallen on the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War on Sunday.

Provost Alan Brown said: “We must never forget. I’m proud that in this special centenary year of remembrance, people across the area have had the opportunity to come together to honour and remember those men and women who died in the service of their country.”

Services – organised by local churches and community councils – took place in Auchinairn, Baldernock, Bishopbriggs, Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown, Milton of Campsie, Torrance, Twechar and Woodilee.