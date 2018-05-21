Attempted murder probe after fight at Bishopbriggs flat

An attack on a man during a brawl at a flat in Bishopbriggs is being treated as attempted murder.

The 39-year-old man is critically ill in hospital and two other people were injured after the incident in the early hours of Saturday

Police were called to Colston Road in the Bishopbriggs area around 4.30am.

They said the attack on a 39-year-old man is being treated as attempted murder.

He was in a critical but stable condition this mornng (Monday) at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A 44-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were also taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Police said enquiries were continuing.