Award for guide dog volunteer

A volunteer from Bishopbriggs has been given an award for her services to the charity Guide Dogs.

Deborah Robertson was presented with the ‘Maximising Impact’ award at the Guide Dogs Local Volunteer Awards, held in Hamilton.

Deborah, who was recently partnered with her third guide dog Rye, carries out a number of volunteering roles, including speaking at local groups about the charity, campaigning and raising funds.

Deborah said: “I’ve been volunteering for 12 years. It’s my way of giving something back and saying thank you for my three life-changing guide dogs.”

Volunteering Consultant Susan Harrison said: “Deborah has many volunteering roles, across a number of different areas in Guide Dogs.

She throws herself completely into each one and always with a huge smile on her face.

“Deborah’s commitment to Guide Dogs is truly inspiring and there’s rarely a day goes by when she isn’t doing something Guide Dogs related.

“ We are really very lucky to have Deborah as a volunteer.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the charity can visit www.guidedogs.org.uk or call the Glasgow team on 0345 143 0206.

There are around 530 guide dog owners in Scotland.

It costs just under £57,000 to train and support a guide dog partnership.

Guide Dogs relies on donations to keep its life-changing services running for blind and partially sighted people .