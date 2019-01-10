Awards for caring staff at Lillyburn

Dedicated long-serving staff at a Milton of Campsie care home have been honoured for their service.

Pacific Care home group presented certificates and bottles of bubbly to employees at Lillyburn Care Home.

The staff work in a variety of roles, from nurses and housekeepers to a manager and head chef.

Managing Director Brendan Brawley told staff: “A key element of this event is recognising the trust and loyalty you have given to Pacific Care.

“Knowing that you are going to be there to support your colleagues and our residents is something you should all be proud of. Thank you to each and every one of you today for your continued service and loyalty to the company. Congratulations and well done.”

A buffet of delicious food was prepared by kitchen team.

Award-winners: Lynne Reid – Resident House Keeper; Elizabeth Dunwoodie – Care Assistant; Amelita Ironside – Kitchen Assistant; Ruben Romero – Care Assistant; Manuel Limjap – Care Assistant; Teresa Anderson – Day Care Manager; Aiden McMunn - Chef, Terry Kennedy – Domestic and Frank Thompson – Kitchen Assistant.