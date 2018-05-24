Awards for John and photography studio

A Bearsden photographer has scooped national awards for his portraiture and wedding photography.

John Hendry was named the Scottish Family Portrait Photographer of the Year, Scottish Wedding Photographer of the Year and Reportage Wedding Photographer of the Year.

It was also a triumph for his studio, John Hendry Photography in Hyndland, which collected winning awards in the Contemporary Portrait, Complete Wedding, Monochrome, Family Portrait, Reportage Wedding and the Cherubs Baby Portrait categories.

The studio accomplished a major achievement of winning the Scottish Wedding Photographer of the Year and the Scottish Portrait Photographer of the Year awards, the latter being won by Donald Stewart, from Lenzie.

In total, the studio gained 15 awards at the Scottish Master Photography Association’s annual ceremony in the Royal Dunkeld Hotel.

John said: “It was an incredible feeling. Thankfully, I didn’t have to do a BAFTA or Oscar-style thank you speech. We are delighted that the winning images are of customers living in East Dunbartonshire.”

It was in the business’s Turnberry Road studio that they created the fine art portrait of a ballet dancer from Bishopbriggs and the tender image of a Bearsden family showing a father cuddling his precious new-born baby.

Donald said: “We meet our customers a little while before a portrait session or wedding to create a personalised brief, which ensures they get a style to suit their taste.

“Most of our wedding couples are looking for a blend of photographic styles. They like a mixture of classical, for the important family groups, artistic, for the special ‘couple’ shots of themselves and reportage, to capture the magical atmosphere of the day.”

John said: “With reportage wedding photography you photograph the day as it happens.

“You have to get it right first time, every time. A bit like being in the final of MasterChef.”