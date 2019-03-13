Awards really do mean business for East Dunbartonshire’s top firms

On your marks, get set ... go! The race is on to find the firms helping to drive the local economy as the East Dunbartonshire Business Awards return for 2019.

The Awards will once again highlight businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises ‘putting the pedal to the metal’ and helping to power jobs and investment.

The Council is training the spotlight on boardrooms, shopfloors, social enterprises and hostelries across East Dunbartonshire, with nine categories available: Start-Up Business; Established/Growth Business; Digital Innovation; Independent Retail Business; Hospitality, Leisure & Tourism; Service Provider; Social Enterprise, Community Champion and Eco-Friendly Business.

In addition, the judging panel - including representatives from the local economic community and the Council - will select an overall Business of the Year from the nine category winners.

A form is available for each category - to be completed online or printed out - visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/business/business-awards-2019

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, April 19.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I am delighted to welcome the East Dunbartonshire Business Awards back for 2019 - once again recognising economic excellence, local innovation and outstanding enterprises.

“It’s a valuable chance to highlight the many achievements of enterprises who contribute so much to this area in terms of investment, employment and services.

“The judges are looking forward to receiving applications from a broad range of businesses - large and small - and hearing about the great work taking place locally.

“East Dunbartonshire businesses play a critical role in our communities and this is an opportunity to mark and celebrate their significant contributions.”

The awards will be presented at an event to be held on Friday 17 May in Kirkintilloch Town Hall. Winners will receive a bespoke trophy, certificate and promotion.

The Council provides a range of support programmes for new and existing businesses in the area through its Economic Development and Business Gateway services. Visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/business and www.businessworks.scot for more information.