Ballot on housing transfer

Tenants of an East Dunbartonshire housing association are being balloted on a transfer to another organisation.

People living in Antonine Housing Association homes have been given the opportuinity to decide if they want to transfer to Caledonia Housing Association.

Antonine, based in Kirkintilloch, owns and manages 334 affordable rented homes in the East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire local authority areas.

It also provides factoring services to 700 home owners and delivers a care and repair service on behalf of East Dunbartonshire Council.

If tenants vote in favour of the proposal, Antonine will become part of Caledonia, a provider of affordable rented homes for people in housing need.

Caledonia has pledged £3.8 million to improve existing homes over the next five years plus gurantees on rent charges.

Mags Lightbody, Antonine’s interim director, said: “Our proposal to our tenants will allow us to keep rents affordable whilst significantly increasing the pace at which we can carry out work to their homes, which includes fitting hundreds of new kitchens and other improvements. Caledonia are a great fit for us to work with and they understand the importance of maintaining a local presence in Kirkintilloch where our staff know all of our residents well.”